Passengers with single name on passport shall not be allowed to travel to or from UAE: Gulf country to IndiGo

The statement said, "As per instructions from the UAE Authorities, effective 21st November 2022, passengers with a single name on their passports travelling on tourist, visit or any other type of visa shall not be allowed to travel to/from UAE."

ANI | Updated: 23-11-2022 18:19 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 18:19 IST
Passengers with single name on passport shall not be allowed to travel to or from UAE: Gulf country to IndiGo
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The authorities of United Arab Emirates told trade partner IndiGo airlines that passengers with a single name on passport who are travelling on tourist, visit or any other type of visa shall not be allowed to/from UAE with effect from Monday. This means that both first and last names need to be clearly declared.

The statement said, "As per instructions from the UAE Authorities, effective 21st November 2022, passengers with a single name on their passports travelling on tourist, visit or any other type of visa shall not be allowed to travel to/from UAE." According to the statement from the low-cost carrier, the authorities of UAE also said that however, passengers with single name on passport and in possession of a residence permit or permament visa shall be allowed to travel provided the same name is updated in "first name" and "surname" column.

The statement from the carrier said, "However, passengers with a single name on passports and in possession of a residence permit or employment visa shall be allowed to travel provided the same name is updated in the "First Name" and "Surname" columns." The airline also asked people to contact their account manager or visit their website goindigo.com, for further details. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

