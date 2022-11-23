Left Menu

FDI equity inflows dip 14 pc during April-September to USD 26.9 billion

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2022 18:31 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 18:31 IST
Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) equity inflows into India contracted by 14 per cent to USD 26.9 billion during the April-September this fiscal, according to the data of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

The inflows had stood at USD 31.15 billion during the corresponding period of the previous year.

The total FDI inflows (which includes equity inflows, re-invested earnings and other capital) too declined to USD 39 billion during the first six months of the current fiscal year as against USD 42.86 billion in the year-ago period.

During the first half of this fiscal, Singapore emerged as the top investor with USD 10 billion FDI. It was followed by Mauritius (USD 3.32 billion), UAE (USD 2.95 billion), USA (USD 2.6 billion), the Netherlands (USD 1.76 billion), and Japan (USD 1.18 billion), the data showed.

The computer software and hardware sector attracted the highest inflows of USD 6.3 billion during the six-month period of this fiscal.

It was followed by services (USD 4.16 billion), trading (USD 3.28 billion), chemicals (USD 1.3 billion), automobile industry (USD 932 million) and construction (infrastructure) activities (USD 990 million).

Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

