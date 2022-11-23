Left Menu

IOB inks pact with SMC Global

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 23-11-2022 18:48 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 18:48 IST
Public sector Indian Overseas Bank on Wednesday said it has entered into an agreement with broking partner SMC Global to serve clients interested in opening savings, demat and trading accounts together.

As per the tie-up, savings bank and demat account of clients would be opened at the city-headquartered bank while trading account would be with the SMC Global.

As part of expansion of services in addition to the existing full-service brokerage plan, SMC Global has offered a new brokerage plan 'Discount Brokerage' for its existing and new clients through the bank, a press release said.

