Healthcare startup Redbrick raises USD 4.6 mn

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-11-2022 19:29 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 19:29 IST
Healthcare startup Redbrick AI has raised USD 4.6 million (about Rs 32.62 crore) in a funding round, led by Sequoia India's Surge, with participation from Y Combinator and angels.

The Pune-headquartered artificial intelligence-based platform said on Wednesday it will use the money to accelerate the development and adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in clinical settings, through a rapid data annotation on medical imagery.

The funds will also be deployed to expand its suite of specialised tooling and hiring engineers. The use of AI in healthcare can transform patient care by boosting clinicians' productivity and automating clinical diagnosis. In 2021 alone, the US Food and Drug Administration approved 115 AI algorithms for use in medical environments. But researchers cannot use medical imagery to train AI systems until they are cleaned and expertly annotated, its Co-founder and Chief Executive Shivam Sharma said.

Redbrick was launched in 2021 by Sharma, and Derek Lukacs, who is the Chief Technology Officer. Both Sharma and Lukacs previously worked on SpaceX's Hyperloop technology.

