Banned tobacco products worth Rs 1 crore seized by Maha FDA in Thane district

Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has seized banned tobacco products, including gutkha, worth Rs 1.08 crore from a tempo in Thane district, an official said on Wednesday.

The tempo in which the products were being transported was impounded and its driver detained, he said.

Joint Commissioner of FDA Suresh Deshmukh said acting on a tip-off that banned gutkha and other tobacco products were being smuggled into Thane district, officials of the health regulator and local police personnel laid a trap on Tuesday at Kawad village under Bhiwandi taluka.

They spotted a tempo passing through the village and stopped it. A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of banned gutkha and tobacco products worth Rs 1.08 crore, he said.

The police said no arrest has been made so far and six persons, including the tempo driver, have been named as accused in the first information report (FIR) registered following the seizure.

The police are now finding out from where the stock was sourced and where it was to be delivered.

Manufacture, distribution and sale of gutkha are banned in Maharashtra.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)