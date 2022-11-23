IDFC First Bank launches FIRSTAP

IDFC First Bank on Wednesday said it launched FIRSTAP, the country's first sticker-based debit card, in association with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), to facilitate transactions by simply tapping the sticker on a near field communication (NFC)-enabled point-of-sale terminal. The sticker-based debit card can be used to tap and pay in stores, restaurants, and all other places, while doing away with the need to carry a debit card.

The statement from the lender said the sticker-based debit card was one-third the size of a regular debit card, thus making the sticker applicable on a wide range of devices and objects, and significantly enhancing customer convenience. Speaking on the occasion of the launch, Sumit Madan, Head for Retail Liabilities and Branch Banking, IDFC FIRST Bank, said, "The launch of sticker-based debit card is in line with the Bank's customer-centric philosophy...With sticker as the form factor in the wearable category, the debit card is convenient to carry around and enables fast check-out. There are multiple use cases for this form factor and we are very confident of the uptake."

Customers can affix the sticker-based debit card on any surface of their choice, such as cell phones, identity cards, wallets, tabs, airpod cases, etc. The statement said it can be adapted to wearable devices such as watches and rings, too.

Rajeeth Pillai, Chief Relationship Management and Marketing, NPCI, said, "We are delighted to launch the country's first sticker-based debit card on RuPay in partnership with IDFC FIRST Bank. This new innovative offering is an ode to the go-getter, the spirited individuals who are always on the go...At NPCI, we emphasise working with ecosystem partners to bring innovative solutions to any existing latent demand. We are focused on our endeavour of building new, innovative and beneficial products and services for our end-users." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)