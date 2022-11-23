Experts on AI adoption in enterprises congregate at World AI Show

The 39th global edition of the World AI Show by Trescon kicked off on Wednesday in Mumbai. The event brought together the brightest minds from artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) landscape to unravel innovative applications and their futuristic scope in India's new normal. The event also focused on mapping AI adoption in India's enterprises and exploration of future technologies, according to a statement.

The event will further focus on mapping AI adoption in India's enterprises and explore future technologies, according to a statement. During one of the panel discussions, the Chief Digital & Information Officer of Titan Company, Krishnan Venkateswaran said, "In our organisation we will discuss how we can develop AI for future, analysis is part of our organisation. The most important thing is the data privacy, we must be aware about data privacy and we should work on it, business to consumer (B 2 C) is a key role in developing AI in the country."

While discussing the importance of AI, Soummo Bose, head of AI, Tata Steel, explained, "AI learns from and enhances human intelligence rather than competing with it. The Government is also taking interest in AI like we have Aadhaar cards and many things where AI (Artificial Intelligence) is there". Prominent international companies like Deloitte, Alteryx, Uniphore, Denodo, Exotel, Automation Anywhere, and Nividous have joined Trescon in this endeavour.

A powerful line-up of over 25 eminent speakers from top corporations shared their insightful thoughts and ideas about revolutionising AI in the coming years. The statement from the organisers said with the increasing digitisation of various industries, the demand for AI-integrated systems is gradually rising throughout India. The country is adopting AI quickly - thanks to the thriving IT sector and increasing use of cloud-based applications, it added.

One of the panel discussions at the event, included Health Assure Director and Chief Information Office Ninad Raje and Zee Entertainment President Nitin Mittal. More than 250 attendees, including eight partners and exhibitors, with over 25 speakers and more than 30 media partners participated in the event.

The event addressed significant developments in India's AI, ML, IA and Robotics environment, providing insights on a variety of government initiatives aimed at increasing internet access and promoting services like e-governance, e-banking, e-education, and e-health. World AI Show, India (WAIS) was an interesting mix of exciting keynotes, fireside chat, power networking and contests. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)