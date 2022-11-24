Left Menu

Eli Lilly introduces medication for early stage breast cancer

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2022 12:05 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 12:02 IST
Eli Lilly introduces medication for early stage breast cancer
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Drug firm Eli Lilly and Company (India) on Thursday said it has launched a product to treat early stage breast cancer after receiving approval from the Drug Controller General of India.

The company has introduced Ramiven in strengths of 50 mg, 100 mg, 150 mg and 200 mg, for treating early breast cancer (EBC).

In India, over 50,000 patients are diagnosed with early breast cancer (EBC) every year.

''Breast cancer is the cancer which is most prevalent amongst women in India. It significantly impacts the quality of life of survivors and their families, who live with the fear of recurrence.

''The approval of Ramiven for treatment of EBC brings more optimism by providing a new treatment option to the healthcare professionals for their patients,'' Eli Lilly and Company - India & India Subcontinent Managing Director Vineet Gupta said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

 Iran
2
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
3
Tiny asteroid streaks across the sky in Canada: Here's what NASA has to say

Tiny asteroid streaks across the sky in Canada: Here's what NASA has to say

 Global
4
Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine

Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022