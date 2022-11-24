Left Menu

2 killed, 1 injured after truck hits them at railway crossing in MP

Two persons were killed and another one injured when a truck hit them at a railway crossing in Madhya Pradeshs Jhabua district on Thursday, police said.After hitting the victims who were waiting to cross the tracks, the rashly driven truck broke the barricade of the Bamaniya railway crossing, located 65 km from the district headquarters, Superintendent of Police Agam Jain told PTI.Two persons were killed.

PTI | Jhabua | Updated: 24-11-2022 13:22 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 13:06 IST
Two persons were killed and another one injured when a truck hit them at a railway crossing in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district on Thursday, police said.

After hitting the victims who were waiting to cross the tracks, the rashly driven truck broke the barricade of the Bamaniya railway crossing, located 65 km from the district headquarters, Superintendent of Police Agam Jain told PTI.

Two persons were killed. Another person suffered injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment, the official said.

The truck driver fled from the spot leaving the vehicle behind, police said.

After the accident, some people staged a protest on the rail track which connects Delhi and Mumbai, demanding that an over-bridge or an under-bridge be built there replacing the barricade crossing to prevent recurrence of such incidents which have become frequent, eyewitnesses said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

