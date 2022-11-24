India moots proposal to give better protection to red-crowned roofed turtle at wildlife conference

India has proposed to give a higher degree of protection to the red-crowned roofed turtle or 'Batagur Kachuga' at the ongoing world wildlife conference in Panama and received wide support from other countries, the Union Environment Ministry said on Thursday.

The 19th meeting of the Conference of Parties (CoP 19) to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) is being held in Panama City from November 14 to 25.

''India's presented a proposal for uplifting of Batagur kachuga from Appendix II to Appendix I of the #CITES in the ongoing CITES CoP-19 at Panama. The proposal received overwhelming support and was recommended for adoption of with consensus,'' the ministry tweeted.

CITES lauded and recorded India's works in the area of conservation of tortoises and fresh water turtles as well as efforts made in combating wildlife crime and illegal trade of turtles in the country, it said in a statement.

''The resolution documents submitted by the CITES Secretariat on tortoises and fresh water turtles specifically mentioned the commendable result achieved by the country in operations such as those initiated by the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau namely Operation Turtshield, which resulted in nabbing many criminals involved in poaching and illegal trade of fresh water turtles and substantial seizures made by the agencies in different parts of the country,' the statement said.

At CITES CoP 19, India reiterated its commitment regarding conserving tortoises and fresh water turtles in the country. It also highlighted that many of the species of turtles and freshwater tortoises which are recognized as critically endangered, endangered, vulnerable or near threatened are already included in Wildlife Protection Act 1972 and given high degree of protection. India, while intervening, pressed that listing of many such species in CITES Appendix II will further enhance the protection of the species from getting indiscriminately and illegally traded worldwide, the ministry added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)