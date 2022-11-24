Left Menu

Maha: Leopard enters housing complex in Kalyan, injures three persons; captured

Three people suffered minor injuries on Thursday after a leopard entered a housing complex in Kalyan in Maharashtras Thane district, an official said.The big cat sneaked into the premises of Anugrah Tower on Chinchpada Road in the morning, leaving panicked residents to call in forest department and police personnel, he said.Three people sustained minor injuries and were given first-aid at a local hospital.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 24-11-2022 15:48 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 15:28 IST
Three people suffered minor injuries on Thursday after a leopard entered a housing complex in Kalyan in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said.

The big cat sneaked into the premises of Anugrah Tower on Chinchpada Road in the morning, leaving panicked residents to call in forest department and police personnel, he said.

''Three people sustained minor injuries and were given first-aid at a local hospital. The leopard has been kept captive and we are awaiting for a cage into which it will be shifted (for evacuation from the site),'' Range Forest Officer Sanjay Channe told reporters.

The area drew huge crowds after word spread about the presence of a leopard, officials added.

They said the leopard may have sneaked into the site from the nearby Haji Malang Hills. which has thick forest cover.

