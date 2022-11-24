Left Menu

Focus on steady cash flows, don't chase valuations: Tata Sons Chairman tells entrepreneurs

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-11-2022 21:34 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 21:34 IST
Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran on Thursday advised young entrepreneurs to concentrate on steady cash flows and not chase valuations.

An entrepreneur should focus on building a purpose-led organisation which will make it a successful company and the valuations will naturally accrue, the head of the over USD 120 billion-group said.

Speaking at the Ascent Conclave, Chandrasekaran acknowledged that there is a tendency to create a euphoria in the market to drive valuations.

In the address that drew parallels between his favourite hobby of marathon and business leadership, Chandrasekaran said every business has to be essentially a cash flow run enterprise and ''it is over'' if there is an absence of it.

He said the bottom line is as important rather than just focusing on revenues, and founders have to detest chasing only revenues or operating profits.

One must concentrate on the left side of a balance sheet, which is to raise the right amount of capital to create capabilities that will help the business return the benefits in the future, he said.

Further, he said the next two or three decades belong to the country, and India is on top of all the disruptions that really matter for the future, which include digital, supply chains, energy transitions and also geopolitics.

When asked about reports of the group's over Rs 7,000 crore acquisition of packaged drinking water brand Bisleri, the Tata Group chairman chose not to reply.

