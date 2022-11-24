TVS Motor-backed electric bike maker Ultraviolette on Thursday launched its first e-motorcycle F77 at starting price of Rs 3.8 lakh (ex-showroom). The deliveries of the high-performance bike will commence in a phased manner from January next year, the company said in a statement. Powered by an integrated 10.3 kWh Lithium-ion battery architecture on the top variant -- F77 Recon -- it offers an Indian Driving Cycle (IDC) range of 307 km, the highest for any electric two-wheeler in India, the company claimed.

