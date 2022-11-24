BSE signs up TAC Security as cyber security partner

Risk and vulnerability management company TAC Security announced on Thursday it is the official cyber security partner for the stock exchange -- BSE. The cyber security company said it signed an agreement with the oldest stock exchange to ensure that the BSE is empowered with the highest possible level of cybersecurity. It said the alliance was a significant stride in the longstanding relationship between the two institutions.

BSE will get a holistic view of their risk-vulnerability management on a single platform using TAC Security's ESOF (Enterprise Security in One Framework), the company said. "It is an honour and privilege to be protecting Asia's biggest and essential stock market body." said Trishneet Arora, Founder, and CEO. "We aim to ensure the highest-level cybersecurity for an organisation that defines the stock market of the country. It is truly a step towards providing organizations across the globe with the next - generation of Vulnerability Management."

The company said the alliance is set to be the first of many projects undertaken by the cybersecurity giant to bring about a rapid change in the cybersecurity process under the guidance of the stock exchange. "I have seen TAC Security's remarkable strides in the industry and the value they add to our cybersecurity process. We consistently aim to make remarkable changes that facilitate BSE to become cyber compliant and resilient," Shivkumar Pandey, Chief Information Security Officer, BSE, said, adding that having TAC Security as a partner is an added advantage.

According to the statement, ESOF plays an essential role in allowing teams to discover, prioritise and remediate before situation demands, rather than mass efforts like other tools. It said TAC Security's ESOF Score helps the organisation measure the risk of the assets with the help of artificial intelligence. "ESOF also allows you to reduce cyber risk on a real-time basis while helping you measure the security posture with the historical trend. ESOF combines traditional vulnerability assessment data with real-time risk data from the widest array of sources to give security teams one place they can view and understand their risk posture," the statement said. (ANI)

