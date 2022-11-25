Left Menu

India wins IEC vice presidency and Strategic Management Board Chair for 2023-25

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2022 14:24 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 14:24 IST
India has won the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) Vice Presidency and Strategic Management Board (SMB) Chair for the 2023-25 term, the Consumer Affairs Ministry said on Friday.

IEC is an international standard setting body that publishes international standards for all electrical, electronic and related technologies, while SMB is an apex governance body of IEC responsible for technical policy matters.

India's representative Vimal Mahendru -- a member of the Indian National Committee of the IEC and various technical committees of Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS-India) -- was elected as IEC vice president.

He secured over 90 per cent of the votes cast by full members of IEC during its General Meeting held recently in San Francisco in the USA, the ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, representation of BIS (India) in policy and governance bodies of International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and IEC ensures that Indian viewpoints on the important strategic and policy matters are put forth and it also provides opportunities to align the national standardisation priorities with international best practices.

BIS is continually expanding its international footprints, it added.

