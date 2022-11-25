Left Menu

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 25-11-2022 14:40 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 14:40 IST
UP to develop bus stations with modern facilities
The Uttar Pradesh cabinet gave its approval on Friday for developing 23 bus stations on a public-private partnership with state-of-the-art facilities on the lines of airports.

The stations include two each in Lucknow, Agra and Prayagraj, besides Varanasi, Gorakhpur and Kanpur, Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh said.

During a meeting that was presided by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the cabinet approved the proposal to develop 23 bus stations in big cities in the first phase, Singh told the media.

Later, it will be taken up in all the 75 districts of the state, he said.

Hotels, restaurants, malls, toilets and separate facilities for women will be made available at these bus stations, according to Singh.

It will have good seating facilities and good toilets like those at airports, he said, adding that the tenders would be floated soon. PTI COR SAB HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

