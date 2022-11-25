Fibe brings on board Monica Mishra as Head of Human Resources

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 25 (ANI/BusinessWire India): India's largest consumer lending app Fibe (previously EarlySalary) is pleased to announce the onboarding of Monica Mishra as the Head of Human Resources. Monica is Human Resources professional with 18 years of diverse experience in BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, and Fashion with a brief stint in her own start-up. She has a proven ability to partner with executives and staff to provide strategic direction that achieves organizational goals. Fibe operates across multiple domains. To move forward the company is opening gates for new talent across tech, data science & analytics teams to boost business teams for its digital lending and BNPL businesses. The talent pool in India is both large and deep, and as the company plans to scale 10x large business it needs to attract best-in-class talent in the coming days. The company has also previously announced that it will be adding key hires across leadership. Fibe currently has a presence in 150 cities with an increasing monthly disbursal of more than 1 lakh loans a month. The vision of the company is to service, offering a wide range of products to a wider segment of consumer persona across expanded geolocations. The new hires will help in Fibe's business growth and drive key strategic alliances across Corporates, Healthtech, Insuretech, and Edtech. Commenting on the announcement, Akshay Mehrotra, CEO & Co-Founder, Fibe said, "Building a strong culture and people practice is critical to building a larger organization; we welcome Monica to the Fibe Tribe as we pace up the momentum to enter a hypergrowth phase. We are looking to hire innovative minds to further bolster our consistent growth. This potential talent will further help us innovate, solve and create a competitive advantage for us in the lending industry." Monica A, Head of Human Resources, Fibe said, "I am delighted and honored to join Fibe. I look forward to building on the strong foundation laid by this team to create a world-class, employee-first organization by hiring talent who will help us in building a lean, automated, and digitally driven organization."

