Arryaman Seth on breaking into Bollywood scene with Sony Liv's Tanaav and changing perceptions along the way

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI/PNN): For any young Delhi kid aiming to break into the world of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan's name is Holy Grail. After all everyone is chasing that elusive dream of stardom that very few except Khan could achieve.

Having had that benchmark for himself all along, Arryaman Seth made his promising debut in Sony Liv's thunderous show Tanaav. The actor has been lauded for his gritty performance by all but mostly he is on cloud nine with the kind of appreciation coming his way. He has been able to break the fixed perception people has about him. Telling us a tale from shoot days, Seth says, "Towards the last leg of the shoot when we were in Kashmir, Sudhir Mishra (my director) was having a candid chat with me. Prior to this, he was of the opinion that artistes who have the safety net of family money don't have the fire in them. Privilege is a strange thing. People who have privilege have their own set of issues including battling these perceptions about our command on our craft. Sudhir sir very sweetly added that I have been able to break this perception by putting in the hard work and showing utter dedication towards the craft and delivering a performance he has liked."

For Seth, Tanaav has been an eye opening break. While launchpads are meant to be starry but his aim was always to be an actor more than a star. Flooded with texts and calls daily, Seth's approach is slightly different. "I am getting so much love for which I am grateful. But I am mindful that I don't let myself float on cloud nine. That will only distract me further and I want to remain driven on my goal. I am in love with the process of acting. The thrill for me is being infront of the camera, on a film set. Everything else comes as a perk with this job. But essentially, I enjoy the job - the art of disappearing into a character and inhabiting a personality and world you don't know at all. I hope this is the start of many more such performances and adventures. I have some great projects that's in the works and hopefully, there will be an announcement soon." This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

