India's first woman paralympic medalist Deepa Malik appointed 'Ni-Kshay Mitra' ambassador

India's first woman paralympic medalist Deepa Malik has pledged her support to a campaign to eradicate tuberculosis by becoming the national ambassador of its 'Ni-Kshay Mitra' initiative, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday. The 'Ni-Kshay Mitra' initiative was launched by President Droupadi Murmu which strives to provide aid to tuberculosis-afflicted patients on three levels -- nutritional, additional diagnostic, and vocational support, the ministry said.

Malik, a recipient of Padma Shri, Khel Ratna and Arjuna award, expressed her commitment to the 'TB Mukt Bharat' campaign, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March 2018, during her participation in activities aimed at raising awareness about tuberculosis at the 41st India International Trade Fair at Pragati Maidan here, it said.

Malik extended her support to the campaign by becoming a 'Ni-Kshay Mitra', the ministry said.

The president of the Paralympic Committee of India also adopted five TB patients as a 'Ni-Kshay Mitra' and encouraged people to enrol in this scheme, highlighting that if everyone participates by disbanding stigma, spreading awareness and providing aid, India will conquer TB very soon, the statement said.

Speaking about her support for the campaign Malik said, ''I am delighted to join the 'TB Mukt Bharat Jan Andolan' as a national ambassador and look forward to working with the teams to amplify the much-needed awareness of this debilitating disease, which can be easily prevented and cured, to ensure India reaches its target to be TB Free by 2025.'' She recounted her story of becoming a TB survivor, and emphasized that while the treatment is physical, the first step of recovery commences with mental well-being, focusing on maintaining a positive mindset and rising above the stigma surrounding this condition. Noting that ''health is the ultimate wealth'', she urged people to participate in the 'Jan Aandolan' (public movement) to contribute in building the momentum to ensure India becomes free of TB by 2025.

''I firmly believe that no one should ever be left behind in fulfilling their potential because of their age, race, gender, or ability. This includes anyone suffering from a disease such as tuberculosis. ''They should never feel alone, and it is our duty as citizens to do whatever we can to support them. We must reach out to them as a mitra and remind them that they are supported, which is why, I fully support the 'Ni-kshay Mitra' initiative as a Ni-kshay Mitra myself,'' the statement quoting her added.

