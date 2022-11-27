Left Menu

Assam lifts travel restrictions to Meghalaya, six days after border violence

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 27-11-2022 18:06 IST | Created: 27-11-2022 18:06 IST
Assam lifts travel restrictions to Meghalaya, six days after border violence
  • Country:
  • India

Assam on Sunday lifted travel restrictions to Meghalaya, six days after being imposed in the aftermath of violence in a disputed area along the inter-state border, police said.

Vehicles from Assam are now allowed to enter Meghalaya, a senior police officer said.

Cachar SP Nomal Mahatta told PTI that police escort and patrolling is being provided at vulnerable areas.

“Wherever necessary, vehicles are being escorted. In some areas, police patrolling has been provided,” he said.

Another police officer said movement of vehicles has been permitted from Sunday as “there has been improvement in the overall situation”.

An advisory was issued by the Assam Police, asking people to avoid travelling to the neighbouring state following the incident on Tuesday.

Barricades were erected in Jorabat near Guwahati and Cachar district, the two main entry points to Meghalaya, which were dismantled after the restrictions were lifted, officials said.

No curbs, however, were imposed on commercial vehicles like trucks, carrying goods and other items.

Violence had broken out at Mukroh village near the disputed border between the two states in West Karbi Anglong district in the early hours of Tuesday, after a truck allegedly laden with illegally felled timber was intercepted by forest guards from Assam.

Six people - five tribal villagers from Meghalaya and a forest guard from Assam - were killed due to the clashes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Mariana islands - EMSC

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Mariana islands - EMSC

 Global
2
New instrument at ESO’s Very Large Telescope captures detailed view of a galaxy's inner ring

New instrument at ESO’s Very Large Telescope captures detailed view of a gal...

 Global
3
This isolated black hole is roaming our Milky Way galaxy

This isolated black hole is roaming our Milky Way galaxy

 Global
4
Researchers may have spotted embryos of gas giant planets in nearby protostellar disk

Researchers may have spotted embryos of gas giant planets in nearby protoste...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022