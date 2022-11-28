Left Menu

IIT Guwahati signs MoU with Oil India to develop prototype for remote ignition system

The MoU was signed on Friday in the presence of Prof. T. G. Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati, and Oil India representatives.

The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Oil India, under which the institute will design and develop a prototype for Remote Ignition with Pilot Burner Flame Detection System for the company's Duliajan plant in Assam. "The unique remote all-weather ignition and flare detection system being developed by IIT Guwahati for OIL, Duliajan will ensure the ignition of the low pressure gases through the close loop intelligent control circuit," said Prof. T.G. Sitharam, Director of IIT Guwahati, on the occasion.

"The proposed technology will provide a safer option by replacing manual fire ignition systems at old OIL production installations," Sitharam said. The primary aim of this project is to replace manual fire ignition systems at old Oil India production installations with safer automatic fire ignition systems. This project enacts the design and development of a Pilot Burner prototype by IIT Guwahati.

A pilot burner with a mechanism of remote ignition is advised for all flares to ensure continuous ignition of flare gases. The present system that is to be developed by the researchers at IIT Guwahati will ensure continuous monitoring of the burner system and automatically ignite the burners when the flame is extinguished.

This system will be shielded adequately to provide all-weather resistance and to ensure its durability and dependability. To synchronize the detection and ignition systems, a control unit will be developed. In the event of a system anomaly, it can be switched to manual mode, and an emergency shutdown is also to be designed.

Researchers from IIT Guwahati involved in this project include Prof. Sisir Kumar Nayak (Lead PI), along with Prof. Harshal B. Nemade from the Department of Electronics and Electrical Engineering, and Prof. Bishnupada Mandal from the Department of Chemical Engineering, IIT Guwahati. (ANI)

