New Chair of Commerce Commission appointed

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Dr David Clark has today announced the appointment of Dr John Small as the new Chair of the Commerce Commission.

"Dr Small has made a valuable contribution to a broad range of the Commission's work in his roles as associate member and member, which he has held since December 2018, including the three market studies and numerous competition merger cases," David Clark said.

"His career has also included work as an academic, advisor on policy and regulatory reviews, lay member of the High Court, and now as a regulator.

"The Commerce Commission plays a vitally important role in ensuring our markets are competitive and working well for New Zealand consumers. It's done a fantastic job of this to date and I'm certain with Dr Small at the helm, we will see this legacy continue."

Dr Small has been appointed as Chair for the remainder of his current term as member, expiring in June 2025 and will be taking over from Anna Rawlings, commencing on 5 December.

"I want to thank Ms Rawlings for leading the Commission through significant change during her tenure as Chair, with the Commission significantly increasing its span of responsibilities and almost doubling in size over this time.

"Ms Rawlings has demonstrated great leadership, especially during times of significant challenges to the economy, including the COVID-19 pandemic and global uncertainty.

"She has been front and centre for three major market studies into fuel, supermarkets and building supplies – where she has demonstrated time and again her ability to communicate complex market analysis and recommendations in an understandable way.

"In order to facilitate a smooth transition, I have appointed Ms Rawlings as an associate member of the Commission to work on competition and consumer protection matters under the Commerce, Fair Trading and Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Acts," David Clark said.

Ms Rawlings has been a member of the Commerce Commission since June 2014 and was appointed Chair in 2019. Her term as associate member will commence on 5 December.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)