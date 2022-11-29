Left Menu

Sabarimala pilgrims to get aid of rapid action medical unit

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 29-11-2022 18:06 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 17:51 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the Lord Ayyappa Temple in Sabarimala here continues to witness heavy rush as part of the ongoing annual pilgrimage, a rapid action medical unit is all set to provide emergency healthcare to the devotees who come to offer worship trekking the holy hills.

State Health Minister Veena George on Tuesday said the new medical unit would comprise a ''bike feeder ambulance'' that can travel through narrow paths, a 4x4 rescue van which moves through rough terrains and an ICU ambulance.

The operations of the rapid medical unit are coordinated under the state government's ''Kaniv 108'' ambulance programme, she said in a statement. All three vehicles are equipped with facilities including oxygen, George said, adding that they would be very much helpful to the pilgrims.

The new facilities are in addition to the well-equipped hospitals, emergency medical centres and Advanced Life Support (ALS) and Basic Life Support (BLS) ambulances which are already in place for the treatment of Sabarimala devotees, she explained.

If the devotees suffer any sudden health issue including shortness of breath or chest pain, they can immediately avail the service of the rapid action medical unit by contacting in the respective toll-free number or informing at the nearest police station or health department points, the minister added.

The two-month-long annual Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage, which attracts huge pilgrim turn-out every day, began on November 17.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

