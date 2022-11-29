Left Menu

Romal Shetty to take over as CEO of Deloitte India from April 1

He is also a member of the Deloitte global consulting executive, a member of the Deloitte India executive committee, and the regional leader for Deloitte in South India.With over 26 years of experience, he specialises in leading large and complex transformation programmes across the business and technology domains.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2022 20:11 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 20:11 IST
Romal Shetty to take over as CEO of Deloitte India from April 1
  • Country:
  • India

Romal Shetty will take over as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Deloitte India from April 1, 2023.

Shetty, who currently heads the consulting practice of the firm, will replace N Venkatram, who will be in office till March 2023.

In an email to its employees, the company said that Deloitte India has selected Romal Shetty as the next CEO of the organisation.

The selection came through the ratification process wherein the partners affirmed his name, the email said.

Shetty is currently the leader and President of the consulting practice for Deloitte India. He is also a member of the Deloitte global consulting executive, a member of the Deloitte India executive committee, and the regional leader for Deloitte in South India.

With over 26 years of experience, he specialises in leading large and complex transformation programmes across the business and technology domains. He has worked across more than 40 countries with a cross section of Indian and global clients, including startups and public sector enterprises, to shape their growth strategies, turnaround and restructuring programmes, digital transformation, and people.

In the past five years, Shetty, a chartered accountant, has led the growth of the consulting practice in India - being the fastest growing practice across the Deloitte network.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mother helps in murder

Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mot...

 India
2
Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

 India
3
2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

 India
4
Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

 Albania

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022