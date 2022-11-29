Two detained after drone covering wedding flies near Raj Bhavan in Jammu

Two persons were detained on Monday after the drone they were using to cover a wedding flew near the Raj Bhavan, a designated 'no-fly zone' here, officials said.

The drone has been seized and the duo is being questioned, they said on Tuesday. ''There was a (wedding) party going on in Hari Niwas Palace, right next to Raj Bhavan. The drone was spotted flying near the parking area of the Raj Bhavan. It might have been there to cover the event'', a senior officer told PTI.

He said since the area around the Raj Bhavan is a 'no-fly zone', the drone was seized and the two youths from Dehradun detained for questioning. The drone will be checked to ascertain if there was anything suspicious in it, he said. ''Prima facie it has emerged that the drone was being used to photograph a private event. Any further detail emerging shall be accordingly shared,'' Senior Superintendent of Police (Jammu) Chandan Kohli said.

