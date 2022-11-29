Pandemic gave rise to geographic diversity of workforce: Sitapati

Companies reshaped their business models after Covid pandemic, which has led to geographic diversity in workforce, Godrej Consumer Products Managing Director and CEO Sudhir Sitapati said on Tuesday.

The disruptions during the Covid-19 helped companies reshape their business models and this has led to a lot of geographic diversity in its workforce, which is a huge opportunity to attract talent, Sitapati said addressing the CII National HR Conclave.

''Due to the geographic diversity of the workforce, talent from countries like the UK and Singapore are working for Indian companies, which is a huge opportunity today to bridge the talent gap,'' he stated.

The GIG workforce, or temporary or contract workforce, is a great way of working and would help in bridging the employment gaps as well, but there is a need for more commitment and depth towards the businesses, he added.

Sitapati further stated that companies take years to develop a culture around their workforce and that defines the way that businesses are conducted.

''The role of the mentors and the human resource team of such companies is to be more emphatic towards the workforce. That is how talent is retained,'' he added.

However, he said, business leaders at times of crises need to focus on getting the things done in hand, and not soft-pedal its employees to retain them.

''From being empathic to communicating clearly, the leader needs to put the greater good of its company in times of crises,'' he added.

