Public procurement from GeM portal crosses Rs 1 lakh crore so far this fiscal

Procurement of goods and services from government portal GeM has crossed Rs 1 lakh crore so far this fiscal on account of an increase in buying activities by different ministries and departments.

The Government e-Market (GeM) portal was launched on August 9, 2016, for online purchases of goods and services by all the central government ministries and departments.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that GeM is a ''game changer'' for the country to showcase its ''entrepreneurial zeal and furthering transparency''.

''Excellent news! @GeM_India is a game changer when it comes to showcasing India's entrepreneurial zeal and furthering transparency. I laud all those who are displaying their products on this platform and urge others to do the same,'' the prime minister said in a tweet.

Modi's tweet came after commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal shared the procurement data through GeM.

''Stellar Performance! ₹1 lakh crore Gross Merchandise Value clocked on @GeM_India till today for FY23.

''PM @NarendraModi ji's vision of democratised & transparent public procurement has created a platform which has emerged as a trusted partner for businesses especially MSMEs,'' Goyal tweeted.

Earlier in the day, GeM CEO P K Singh said that going by the trend, the numbers may reach Rs 1.80 lakh crore by the end of this fiscal.

The portal will become the ''largest'' e-commerce platform in India this fiscal, by crossing ''Amazon and Flipkart also'', he added.

''Today, we have crossed Rs one lakh crore figure. Our target for this fiscal was Rs 1.5 lakh crore but going by the trend, we may reach Rs 1.80 lakh crore,'' Singh told reporters here.

In 2021-22, it stood at Rs 1.06 lakh crore.

The top five states buying from the portal include Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh.

The portal provides a wide range of products from office stationery to vehicles.

GeM has over 63,000 government buyer organisations, over 54 lakh sellers and service providers offering a wide range of products and services.

Further, he said that GeM has recently launched a focused campaign to boost procurement via states.

According to him, dedicated nodal officers with a data-backed roadmap have been identified for select states.

South Korea's KONEPS is the largest such platform in the world. Currently, GeM stands at the third position after Singapore's GeBIZ.

He exuded confidence that the GeM platform is growing at a faster pace and it would surpass GeBIZ this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)