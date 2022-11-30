Left Menu

Six dead in Lucknow-Bahraich highway collision

Six people were killed on Wednesday and 15 others injured when a roadways bus was hit by a truck on Lucknow-Bahraich highway in an area on the Jarwal Road, police here said. The bus was going to Rupaideeha from Lucknow, while the truck was on its way to Lucknow from Bahraich, the DM said.

PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 30-11-2022 09:14 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 09:14 IST
Six people were killed on Wednesday and 15 others injured when a roadways bus was hit by a truck on Lucknow-Bahraich highway in an area on the Jarwal Road, police here said. The incident took place at about 4.30 am when a speeding truck broadsided a Lucknow depot bus, District Magistrate, Dinesh Chandra Singh said. Six people died on the spot and 15 others who were injured were rushed to a hospital, where condition of four was stated to be critical. Those killed were yet to be identified. The bus was going to Rupaideeha from Lucknow, while the truck was on its way to Lucknow from Bahraich, the DM said. The truck driver managed to flee from the spot with the vehicle. Police are probing the matter and searching for the absconding driver with the help of CCTV footage from nearby areas.

