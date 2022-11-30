Bureau Strengthens its Leadership with the Appointment of Preekshit Gupta as Regional Vice President of the APAC and MEA Region

Left Menu

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India NewsVoir Bureau, the leading full-stack identity decisioning platform for financial institutions and fintech companies, today announced the appointment of Preekshit Gupta as Regional Vice President for APAC and MEA.

30-11-2022
Bengaluru, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) Bureau, the leading full-stack identity decisioning platform for financial institutions and fintech companies, today announced the appointment of Preekshit Gupta as Regional Vice President for APAC and MEA. With his appointment, Bureau aims to strengthen its presence in India and expand its reach across international markets. Preekshit brings over 20 years of experience in the identity, fraud, and compliance space across various organisations. Before Bureau, Preekshit was responsible for leading Product and Go-to-market strategy for fraud, identity, and digital onboarding vertical at Transunion CIBIL. Previously, Preekshit has served in regional leadership positions at FIS, RSA Security, and Smokescreen Technologies. Speaking on his appointment, Bureau’s Founder and CEO Ranjan R Reddy said, “Preekshit’s deep industry experience, and impressive track record, will help Bureau solve the identity verification and fraud challenges that are surging in India and other emerging markets today. He shares a common vision to make cyberspace more secure and equitable by effectively enabling trusted online verifications and transactions.” Preekshit Gupta, Regional Vice President of APAC & MEA region, said, “I’m honoured and excited to be a part of this ambitious team at Bureau. At a time when consumers and businesses are increasingly transacting in a digital environment, a reliable basis for online trust has never been in greater demand. With Bureau’s impressive business momentum and innovative solutions, we are well poised to accelerate digital transformation and deliver growth without fear of risk for our customers.” Bureau provides enterprise-grade digital identity verification and fraud prevention solutions to digital and regulated institutions. About Bureau Bureau's no-code identity decisioning platform powers seamless customer onboarding and fraud-free customer interactions for online businesses. Incorporated in 2020, Bureau is headquartered in San Francisco, CA, with offices in India and Singapore. More than 100 digital companies have trusted Bureau’s comprehensive identity and fraud decisioning solutions.

Please visit www.bureau.id for more information.

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

