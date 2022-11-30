Left Menu

Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 30-11-2022 14:12 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 14:10 IST
No spot Bitcoin ETFs approved so far - U.S. SEC official
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has yet to approve any spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund listings to date, commissioner Mark Uyeda said at the sidelines of a forum in Singapore on Wednesday.

"We've had a number of applications ... none of those have been approved to date," said Uyeda, who was in Singapore to speak at the ICI Global Asset Management Asia Forum.

Uyeda said there are applications filed by exchanges, and the SEC considers them "as they come up".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

