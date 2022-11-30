Left Menu

NMDC hikes lump ore, fines prices by Rs 300 per tonne

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2022 16:48 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 16:48 IST
NMDC hikes lump ore, fines prices by Rs 300 per tonne
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned NMDC on Wednesday hiked the prices of iron ore lumps and fines by Rs 300 per tonne with immediate effect.

The announcement from the country's largest iron ore miner has come days after the government removed duty on the exports of the mineral.

The price for a tonne of lump ore or high-grade iron ore having Fe (iron) content 65.53 per cent and above has been fixed at Rs 4,100. While the rate of fines or inferior grade ore with 64 per cent and less Fe content has been increased to Rs 2,910 per tonne, NMDC said in a BSE filing.

The prices are effective Nov 30, 2022, and exclude royalty, district mineral fund (DMF), National Mineral Exploration Trust (DMET), cess, forest permit fee, and other taxes, the company said.

In the last price revision announced November 17, NMDC had fixed the rate of lump at Rs 3,800 per tonne and that of fines at Rs 2,610 a tonne with immediate effect.

Iron ore is one of the key raw materials used in the manufacturing of steel, and any movement in its prices has a direct impact on the rates of the steel, an alloy widely used in segments like construction, infrastructure, automobile and railways, among others.

On November 19, 2022, the government removed the export duty on steel items and iron ore to nil, six months after imposition of the levy on May 21, 2022.

According to research firm SteelMint India, ''Prices have been increased on account of duty withdrawal on iron ore and pellets. The export business which has stalled after May 2022 has restarted. With China expected to perform better in next quarter, global iron ore prices should remain firm.'' Hyderabad-based NMDC (formerly known as National Mineral Development Corporation) is India's largest producer and seller of iron ore.

The company, under the Ministry of Steel, contributes around 17 per cent to the country's annual iron ore output.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai shares plunge 10% in Tokyo after report of death in Alzheimer's trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China to ramp up COVID vaccinations for its elderly and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China...

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022