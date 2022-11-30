Left Menu

Uniparts India IPO subscribed 58 pc on Day 1 of offer

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2022 19:04 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 19:04 IST
Uniparts India IPO subscribed 58 pc on Day 1 of offer
  • Country:
  • India

The initial public offer of engineering systems and solutions provider Uniparts India received 58 per cent subscription on the first day of the offering on Wednesday.

The public offer received bids for 58,36,700 shares against 1,01,37,360 shares on offer, according to NSE data.

Non-institutional Investors category was subscribed 90 per cent and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) portion got 77 per cent subscription.

The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of up to 14,481,942 equity shares has a price range of Rs 548-577 a share.

On Tuesday, Uniparts India said it has raised Rs 251 crore from anchor investors.

At the upper end of the price band, the IPO is expected to fetch Rs 836 crore.

Since the IPO is entirely an Offer for Sale (OFS), the company will not receive any proceeds from the public issue.

Uniparts India is a global manufacturer of engineered systems and solutions. It is one of the leading suppliers of systems and components for the off-highway market in agriculture and construction, forestry and mining and aftermarket sectors on account of its presence across over 25 countries.

Axis Capital, DAM Capital Advisors and JM Financial are managers to the offer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai shares plunge 10% in Tokyo after report of death in Alzheimer's trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China to ramp up COVID vaccinations for its elderly and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China...

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022