UDAN 5.0: Small aircraft services from Gauchar, Chinyalisaur in U'khand

Small aircraft services from Gauchar and Chinyalisaur in Uttarakhand will be included in the tender for the fifth phase of the UDAN scheme, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Wednesday.

In a letter to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Scindia also said fixed-wing aircraft services from Pithoragarh will start in January next year.

The fifth phase of the UDAN scheme -- UDAN 5.0 -- in which Gauchar and Chinyalisaur in Uttarakhand's Chamoli and Uttarkashi districts have been included aims to go from regional to remote air connectivity by adding more than 50 new destinations close to places of tourist interest to its list.

Fly Big Airline has already been asked to start fixed-wing aircraft services from Pithoragarh from January 31, the Union minister said in the letter.

Fixed-wing flight operations will be operated by the firm between Pithoragarh-Pantnagar, Pantnagar-Pithoragarh, Pithoragarh-Hindon, Hindon-Pithoragarh, Pithoragarh-Dehradun, and Dehradun-Pithoragarh under the arrangement.

The Union minister also informed that the pre-feasibility report for upgrading Pantnagar airport into an international airport has also been prepared.

The chief minister had met the Union minister on November 27 with a request to strengthen civil aviation infrastructure in the hill state.

