Left Menu

UK workers at rail operator Eurostar to strike in Christmas run-up - union

Security staff at international rail service Eurostar will strike for four days in the run up to Christmas due to a pay dispute, a British union representing transport workers said on Wednesday. Eurostar runs train passenger rail services linking London to Paris and other European capitals.

Reuters | Updated: 30-11-2022 20:23 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 20:23 IST
UK workers at rail operator Eurostar to strike in Christmas run-up - union

Security staff at international rail service Eurostar will strike for four days in the run up to Christmas due to a pay dispute, a British union representing transport workers said on Wednesday.

Eurostar runs train passenger rail services linking London to Paris and other European capitals. Members of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) working for Eurostar will walk out on Dec. 16, 18, 22 and 23 next month, the union said, adding that over 100 staff will take part in the action.

The union said the strikes would severely affect Eurostar services. A Eurostar spokesperson said discussions with Mitie, the contractor which employs the affected staff, were ongoing and that they would update passengers over any service impact.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

 Global
2
Phoenix Mills opens shopping mall in Indore

Phoenix Mills opens shopping mall in Indore

 India
3
BHEL among 5 bidders for Rs 58,000 cr deal to manufacture, maintain 200 Vande Bharat trains

BHEL among 5 bidders for Rs 58,000 cr deal to manufacture, maintain 200 Vand...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency declaration -Politico; Chinese vice premier urges improvements in COVID measures as pathogenicity weakens and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency dec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022