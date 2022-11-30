UK workers at rail operator Eurostar to strike in Christmas run-up - union

Security staff at international rail service Eurostar will strike for four days in the run up to Christmas due to a pay dispute, a British union representing transport workers said on Wednesday.

Eurostar runs train passenger rail services linking London to Paris and other European capitals. Members of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) working for Eurostar will walk out on Dec. 16, 18, 22 and 23 next month, the union said, adding that over 100 staff will take part in the action.

The union said the strikes would severely affect Eurostar services. A Eurostar spokesperson said discussions with Mitie, the contractor which employs the affected staff, were ongoing and that they would update passengers over any service impact.

