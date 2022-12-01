Nissan Motor total wholesales up 20 pc in Nov

Nissan Motor India on Thursday said its total wholesales rose by 20 per cent on a year-on-year basis to 6,746 units last month, aided by increase in exports.

The automaker had dispatched 5,605 units in November 2021.

The company saw a dip in domestic sales with 2,400 units last month, as against 2,651 units in November 2021.

Exports increased to 4,346 units last month, from 2,954 units in the year-ago period.

''Booking fulfilments have continued into November after the festive season, indicating that demand is benefiting from several positive indicators, such as improvement in economic activities and confident consumer sentiments.

''Going ahead, stable demand from tier-I and tier-II cities is expected,'' Nissan Motor India Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)