L-T raises $107-mn sustainability-linked loan from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp

This sustainability-linked loan underscores L and T's continued commitment to its environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals, the engineering firm said, adding the facility incorporates interest rate reductions linked to the achievement of two of L and T's predetermined sustainability targets - the reduction of greenhouse gas emission intensity and water consumption intensity against the target levels.

ANI | Updated: 01-12-2022 15:21 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 15:21 IST
Larsen and Toubro Group Chief Financial Officer and Whole Time Director R Shankar Raman. Image Credit: ANI
Larsen and Toubro (L and T) on Thursday said it has successfully closed a three-year $107 million sustainability-linked loan (SLL) from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) on Wednesday. The statement from L and T said SMBC has been appointed as the sole sustainability coordinator and lender.

This sustainability-linked loan underscores L and T's continued commitment to its environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals, the engineering firm said, adding the facility incorporates interest rate reductions linked to the achievement of two of L and T's predetermined sustainability targets - the reduction of greenhouse gas emission intensity and water consumption intensity against the target levels. R Shankar Raman, Group Chief Financial Officer and Whole Time Director of L and T, said "L and T continues to focus on achieving water neutrality by 2035 and carbon neutrality by 2040. Our long-term strategic plan also clearly outlines the ESG roadmap towards this goal. This SLL transaction with SMBC is an important step in that journey and underlines our intent on the ESG front."

These targets have been selected on the basis that they are relevant and material to the company's overarching sustainability position and strategy, according to Larsen and Toubro. "The loan fulfilled the core requirements under the Sustainability-Linked Loan Principles and DNV Business Assurance Singapore Pte has provided second party," it added. Toshitake Funaki, Chief Executive Officer of SMBC India, said "This transaction supports SMBC Group's initiatives to contribute to a sustainable society through its financial services. We are delighted to be to be the sustainability coordinator and lender for this SLL facility to our core client, L and T".

A sustainability-linked loan is a loan that encourages borrowers to achieve ambitious sustainability performance targets. (ANI)

