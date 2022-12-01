Left Menu

Switzerland says it knows of USD 48.5 billion Russian assets in Alpine country

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 01-12-2022 17:28 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 17:13 IST
Switzerland says it knows of USD 48.5 billion Russian assets in Alpine country
  • Country:
  • Germany

Swiss authorities said on Thursday that they have been notified of 46.1 billion francs (USD 48.5 billion) in assets held by Russian nationals and entities in the Alpine country since sanctions were introduced earlier this year.

Switzerland, which isn't a European Union member but has close relations with the 27-member bloc, applied EU sanctions against Russia following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February.

Among the measures, it has been forbidden since shortly after the war began to accept deposits of more than 100,000 francs from Russian citizens or entities — companies or organisations.

Existing deposits above that level had to be reported to Switzerland's State Secretariat for Economic Affairs by early June.

The secretariat said that 123 people or entities in Switzerland reported 7,548 "business relationships" with a total value of 46.1 billion francs.

A further 294 "business relationships" with Russia's close ally, Belarus, were worth 400 million francs.

People who are citizens of Switzerland or a country in the European Economic Area, or who hold a temporary or permanent residence permit from one of those countries, are exempt both from the ban on new deposits and the reporting requirement. Deposits under 100,000 francs also don't have to be reported.

The secretariat stressed that "the level of reported deposits ... can therefore not be equated with the total amount of funds of Russian origin held in Switzerland." The total amount frozen in Switzerland under sanctions stood at 7.5 billion francs in financial assets and 15 properties as of November 25.

Those are assets owned or controlled directly by people, companies and organizations subject to sanctions related to the war in Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy chief

Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy ...

 India
2
UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them into last 16; Motor racing-Ferrari shake things up again with Binotto departure and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland to strike -union; China reports slight drop in new COVID cases for Nov 29; Beijing cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022