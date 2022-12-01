Left Menu

Antarmanh Climbs the Wellness Assurance ladder even Higher, Onboards a 'Chief Happiness Officer'

Antarmanh Consulting, a global Wellness partner for transforming organizations through people enhancement, has been in the growth spurt especially since the pandemic. Owing to the multifold expansion, the organization, headed by Seema Rekha, a global leader in the wellness sector, has taken a remarkable step for ensuring their employees' wellness - onboarding of a Chief Happiness Officer. Priti JaiPrakash, a renowned lifecoach with a diverse experience for over 2 decades has joined Antarmanh at the esteemed position.

ANI | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 01-12-2022 17:18 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 17:18 IST
Antarmanh Climbs the Wellness Assurance ladder even Higher, Onboards a 'Chief Happiness Officer'
Priti JaiPrakash, Chief Happiness Officer at Antarmanh. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Antarmanh Consulting, a global Wellness partner for transforming organizations through people enhancement, has been in the growth spurt especially since the pandemic. Owing to the multifold expansion, the organization, headed by Seema Rekha, a global leader in the wellness sector, has taken a remarkable step for ensuring their employees' wellness - onboarding of a Chief Happiness Officer. Priti JaiPrakash, a renowned lifecoach with a diverse experience for over 2 decades has joined Antarmanh at the esteemed position. The organization is growing multifold across the globe, and has taken an astounding conscious step towards their own employee wellbeing. The group of Global transformational Management Consultants, Talent Development Consultants, Psychologists, Learning Consultants, Business Leadership coaches and Wellness coaches who are acting as a catalyst to strengthen the culture of collaboration and mutual trust at the workplace, now have an added assurance of the same for themselves.

Priti JaiPrakash said, "Antarmanh is not just an organization, it is a revolution in mental wellbeing. Happy client organizations globally is a reflection of the vision & values of the organization. In this role, I shall ensure and prioritize the well being of our Mental Health experts." Seema Rekha, Managing Director at Antarmanh expressed, "We are glad to have Priti Jaiprakash. She is passionate about her vision of ensuring and establishing the culture of well-being not just for our clients but internally too. She brings experience & expertise in coaching hence developing organizations."

Antarmanh was established in 2012 and registered as a company in 2013 by Ms. Seema Rekha, a Business/Leadership Coach, Management Consultant and Social Entrepreneur. Ms Seema felt a significant dearth in the focus that organisations laid on the mental health of their team/employees. This emotion motivated her to ideate and introduce Antarmanh. The brand helps in aligning mental well-being strategies with business outcomes. Antarmanh Team aids client organisations in strategizing and creating psychologically safer cultures, such that teams and leaders work in a collaborative environment of mutual trust. The self-driven team of experts at Antarmanh work from the ground up by honing the mental agility of teams and leaders so that organisations are fit to face accelerating changes in technology, business expectations and society at large.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy chief

Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy ...

 India
2
UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them into last 16; Motor racing-Ferrari shake things up again with Binotto departure and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland to strike -union; China reports slight drop in new COVID cases for Nov 29; Beijing cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022