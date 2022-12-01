Left Menu

Orchid Pharma board gives go-ahead to raise Rs 500 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2022 19:26 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 19:26 IST
Orchid Pharma board gives go-ahead to raise Rs 500 crore
  • Country:
  • India

Drug firm Orchid Pharma on Thursday said its board has approved to raise Rs 500 crore from institutional investors.

The company's board has approved a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) programme to raise Rs 500 crore, it said in a regulatory filing.

With this QIP, the Dhanuka group, which took over the company in 2018, is also meeting its mandatory obligation to dilute 15 per cent stake in it by March 2023.

Post a successful turnaround of the Insolvency Bankruptcy Code case, the company has been on a growth spree, it said.

On the back of a robust product launch pipeline and an agile management team, the company said it is poised to become an even stronger player in the Cephalosporin antibiotics space.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy chief

Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy ...

 India
2
UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them into last 16; Motor racing-Ferrari shake things up again with Binotto departure and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland to strike -union; China reports slight drop in new COVID cases for Nov 29; Beijing cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022