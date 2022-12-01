Left Menu

Unemployment rate rises to three-month high at 8 pc in November: CMIE

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-12-2022 20:13 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 20:13 IST
  • India

The country's unemployment rate rose to a three-month high at 8 per cent during November, according to data by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).

The unemployment rate in urban India was higher at 8.96 per cent, while in rural areas, it was at 7.55 per cent, the CMIE data showed on Thursday.

In October this year, the urban joblessness was at 7.21 per cent and the rural unemployment rate was at 8.04 per cent.

Among the states, Haryana continued to have the highest unemployment rate in the country in November at 30.6 per cent, followed by Rajasthan at 24.5 per cent, Jammu and Kashmir at 23.9 per cent, Bihar at 17.3 per cent and Tripura at 14.5 per cent.

The states that witnessed the least unemployment rate in the previous month are Chhattisgarh at 0.1 per cent, Uttarakhand 1.2 per cent, Odisha at 1.6 per cent, Karnataka 1.8 per cent and Meghalaya at 2.1 per cent.

India's unemployment rate in October was at 7.77 per cent, while in September it was at a low of 6.43 per cent, according to the data.

