IIT-Guwahati placements begin on a strong note, 168 offers made

A total of 168 offers were made by 46 companies during Day 1's three sessions at the premier institute across software development engineer, data science, Quant, core engineer, UX designer, Very-large-scale integration (VLSI), vehicle engineering, analyst and product designer job profiles, among others.

ANI | Updated: 01-12-2022 21:17 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 21:17 IST
Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati. Image Credit: ANI
The campus placements of the Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati for 2022-23 began on a robust note on Thursday. A total of 168 offers were made by 46 companies during Day 1's three sessions at the premier institute across software development engineer, data science, Quant, core engineer, UX designer, Very-large-scale integration (VLSI), vehicle engineering, analyst and product designer job profiles, among others.

The premier institute has received two international offers at the end of today's second session. The figures provided in the release are as four in the evening on Thursday. The big recruiters of this year's first two sessions include Microsoft, Texas Instruments, Google, Uber, Qualcomm, C-DOT, Enphase Energy, Oracle, Nutanix, Thoughtspot MTS-2, Squarepoint SDE/Quant, American Express, JP Morgan Chase, Bajaj, Rippling, Tibra, Cohesity, and Sprinklr Platform + Product, among others. First session of the institute began at 12 am while the second session commenced at 8:30 am.

The final session began at 4 pm and is scheduled to conclude by midnight on Thursday. Phase I of placements is expected to continue till December 15, 2022, at IIT-Guwahati. Speaking about the placement process being conducted at the Institute, Abhishek Kumar, Head, the Center for Career Development, IIT-Guwahati, said, "Company officials as well as students both are excited to meet face to face after two years of gap due to the pandemic. This has given upper hand to both the employer as well as potential employee to interact one to one, giving more space for proper understanding on both sides of the table."

In the academic year 2022-23, a total of 1,269 students have registered for placements, across different streams of study. The total number of companies registered for phase I of placements is 264 which will be recruiting for a total of 470 profiles.

As many as 78 start-ups have registered for recruitment in the ongoing academic year 2022-23 along with 5 public sector undertakings. Expressing his happiness on a strong start to the placement season at IIT-Guwahati, T G Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati, said, "We are really excited to physically host companies at IIT-Guwahati campus after two years. We have recorded progressive outcomes in the session 1.1 (first) and 1.2 (second) of the placement drive. I am sure the final outcomes will touch new heights for the Institute."

In addition, IIT-Guwahati students have already received as many as 218 pre-placement offers (PPOs) during the academic year 2022-23, which was the highest in the last four years. Most of the offers were related to core engineering, information technology, finance and analyst profiles. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

