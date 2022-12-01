Left Menu

"It is put in India's hand... is a wonderful signal": Israel envoy on Adani group winning tender to privatise Haifa Port

The Adani group and its Israel partner Gadot won tender to privatise Israel's Haifa Port earlier this year.

ANI | Updated: 01-12-2022 22:33 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 22:33 IST
"It is put in India's hand... is a wonderful signal": Israel envoy on Adani group winning tender to privatise Haifa Port
Israel's Ambassador to India Naor Gilon during the interview (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An Indian company winning tender to privatise Haifa Port, a strategic asset for Israel, is a "wonderful, wonderful signal," Israel's Ambassador to India Naor Gilon has said and noted that the two countries have excellent bilateral relations. The Adani group and its Israel partner Gadot won the tender to privatise Israel's Haifa Port earlier this year.

"...Another element that I'm very proud to mention is the fact that Adani won the Haifa Port. Israel has only two Mediterranean ports and we are in a sense an island. Because our neighbourhood is not a friendly neighbourhood, so our exit to the Mediterranean sea is crucial for us," Gilon said in 'Podcast with Smita Prakash'. "We have two ports, one of them is in the hands of Adani. It is a strategic asset for Israel. And for the fact that it is put in India's hand... it is a wonderful, wonderful signal," he added.

A consortium of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) and Israel's Gadot Group had in July won the tender to privatise the Port of Haifa, the second largest port in Israel, amid stiff competition from local and global players. Through the winning bid, the Adani-Gadot consortium has secured the rights to buy 100 per cent shares of Haifa Port Company. The concession period of the Port of Haifa remains up to 2054.

The consortium of APSEZ and Gadot Group was formed with their respective shares of 70 per cent and 30 per cent. The consortium's offer was equivalent to USD 1.18 billion. With the acquisition of the Port of Haifa, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd has expanded its footprint into the European port sector, which includes the Mediterranean region.

The Port of Haifa is located towards the north of Israel. It is close to the city of Haifa, the third largest city in Israel. It is also one of the major industrial areas of the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy chief

Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy ...

 India
2
UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them into last 16; Motor racing-Ferrari shake things up again with Binotto departure and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland to strike -union; China reports slight drop in new COVID cases for Nov 29; Beijing cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022