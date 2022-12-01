DCW issues summons to realty firm over non-payment of dues to Anjum Chopra

The DCW has summoned the MD of a real estate company which allegedly failed to honour an agreement with former Indian women's cricket team captain Anjum Chopra to refund the money she had paid for a flat in one of its projects.

The Delhi Commission for Women also warned that it would initiate legal proceedings against the company in case it found its response unsatisfactory.

Chopra told the DCW that she had booked a flat in a project of the company in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad in 2006 and had paid approximately 60 per cent of the total investment till 2013.

She claimed the said property was not handed over to her and due to an inordinate delay on the part of the company, she signed a settlement deed with it in 2020 wherein it agreed to refund her money.

Chopra alleged the money was to be refunded within two-and-a-half months from the date of execution of the settlement deed. However, she hasn't received the money even after more than two years, she claimed.

The DCW had issued a notice to the realty firm and was assured that the money will be refunded to Chopra within six months. ''However, the commission is shocked to note that till date... the company has refused to make the due payment. Chopra has alleged that her flat has already been sold to another buyer and yet she has not received her pending dues,'' the DCW said.

The women's body has now asked the managing director of the company to appear before it on December 9 and submit an action taken report.

In case a satisfactory response is not received, the commission said, it shall initiate legal proceedings in the matter.

