Left Menu

DCW issues summons to realty firm over non-payment of dues to Anjum Chopra

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2022 23:03 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 23:03 IST
DCW issues summons to realty firm over non-payment of dues to Anjum Chopra
  • Country:
  • India

The DCW has summoned the MD of a real estate company which allegedly failed to honour an agreement with former Indian women's cricket team captain Anjum Chopra to refund the money she had paid for a flat in one of its projects.

The Delhi Commission for Women also warned that it would initiate legal proceedings against the company in case it found its response unsatisfactory.

Chopra told the DCW that she had booked a flat in a project of the company in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad in 2006 and had paid approximately 60 per cent of the total investment till 2013.

She claimed the said property was not handed over to her and due to an inordinate delay on the part of the company, she signed a settlement deed with it in 2020 wherein it agreed to refund her money.

Chopra alleged the money was to be refunded within two-and-a-half months from the date of execution of the settlement deed. However, she hasn't received the money even after more than two years, she claimed.

The DCW had issued a notice to the realty firm and was assured that the money will be refunded to Chopra within six months. ''However, the commission is shocked to note that till date... the company has refused to make the due payment. Chopra has alleged that her flat has already been sold to another buyer and yet she has not received her pending dues,'' the DCW said.

The women's body has now asked the managing director of the company to appear before it on December 9 and submit an action taken report.

In case a satisfactory response is not received, the commission said, it shall initiate legal proceedings in the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy chief

Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy ...

 India
2
UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them into last 16; Motor racing-Ferrari shake things up again with Binotto departure and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland to strike -union; China reports slight drop in new COVID cases for Nov 29; Beijing cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022