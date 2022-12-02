Left Menu

Mercedes-Benz drives in GLB, EQB models in India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2022 13:53 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 13:52 IST
Logo of Mercedes Benz Image Credit: ANI
Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz India on Friday launched two seven seater sports utility vehicles -- GLB and EQB -- in the country priced between Rs 63.8 lakh and Rs 74.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

The three trims of the GLB range are priced at Rs 63.8 lakh, Rs 66.8 lakh and Rs 69.8 lakh respectively.

The full electric EQB 300 4MATIC is tagged at Rs 74.5 lakh.

''Both these SUVs are highly versatile, spacious and ideal for large nuclear families requiring extra space and a pair of seats, for the pre-teens or even pets,'' Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director & CEO Martin Schwenk said in a statement.

For the first time, the company is offering three powertrains, a petrol, diesel, and an electric for customers, he noted.

''The launch of the EQB is also a significant step towards our vision of transitioning to a climate neutral fleet gradually, with four luxury EVs in the Mercedes-Benz India portfolio,'' Schwenk said.

The Pune-based automaker said it has set up 30 ultra-fast chargers across the country and there will be 10 more by the end of this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

