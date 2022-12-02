Ace Group Announces Possession of the Much-sought-after Luxury Project Ace Divino

Getting ready for delivery, Ace Divino has recently received the occupancy certificate (OC) from the Noida Authority Delhi NCR, India (NewsVoir) After successfully delivering numerous outstanding residential and commercial projects across the NCR, renowned real estate developer Ace Group has announced that it’s now engaged in delivering its premium residential project Ace Divino located at Greater Noida West. Ace Divino has recently received the occupancy certificate from the Noida authority. In line with the Ace Group’s commitment to timely delivery of projects to its valued customers, the project is getting ready for possession despite the setbacks due to COVID-19 and the rise in air pollution. Sharing the information, Mr. Ajay Choudhary, CMD of Ace Group said, “It has been our strong forte to deliver our projects on time to the customers with zero compromises on quality. Ace Divino holds a special place for us as a group as it is one of the most successful projects in the geography of Greater Noida West. We are fortunate that we ended up on the better side despite the halts created by nature.” “We congratulate all the homebuyers of Ace Divino as they are getting ready to move into their new home here. I am very much sure that we will get the same praise and affection for the project by its residents as we have received for all our completed projects,'' added Mr.Choudhary. Located in Sector-1, Greater Noida West, the luxury residential project ‘Ace Divino’ offers elite 2, 3 & 4 BHK apartments and penthouses. The project is supplemented with all the modern features and amenities like a double-height entrance lobby, exclusive garden floors & penthouses, table tennis, billiards halls and varied indulgences. The project also includes a kids’ play zone, a cobbled drop-off with a feature wall, restricted one-point entry for safety, and a luxury clubhouse offering the best-in-class amenities. Ace Divino has witnessed an overwhelming response from homebuyers, so much so that with the possession date nearing, the inventory at Ace Divino is running out. However, still there is a chance for the home-seekers to grab the earliest deal and book their new home in this esteemed project. For more information, please visit www.acegroupindia.com.

