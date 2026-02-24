Left Menu

Kerala's Data Dilemma: UDF Accuses CM of Misusing Public Funds

The Congress-led UDF opposition accuses Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the CPI(M) of leaking government employees' personal data for political purposes. This allegation includes misuse of public funds during financial strains. UDF Leader V D Satheesan demands a criminal probe to ensure data security and prevent election-related expenditure.

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala has leveled serious allegations against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the ruling CPI(M). The opposition claims that personal data of government employees and teachers was leaked and misused for electoral advantages. Opposition Leader V D Satheesan has called for a criminal investigation into the matter.

Satheesan highlighted that government employees received unsolicited mobile messages from the Chief Minister regarding the recent release of dearness allowance dues. He argued that such actions not only violate privacy but also amount to political exploitation of official systems. The opposition accuses the CPI(M) of using public funds irresponsibly, leading to increased financial strain on the state.

Further criticisms were made about the state's expenditure habits amid financial constraints. These included allegations of funding election campaigns through borrowed money. Concurrently, the UDF has challenged government responses to legal matters, like the delayed 2014 pay commission and controversies surrounding 'The Kerala Story' film. The Kerala state government has yet to respond to these allegations.

