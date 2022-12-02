The Lake by Omaxe in New Chandigarh gains momentum

New Chandigarh [India], December 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): Omaxe Ltd., one of India's leading real estate developers has announced the possession of its ambitious residential project Tower A, Victoria and the Completion certificate of Tower B has been received. Spread across 25 acres, The Lake consisting of ultra-luxurious and elegant high-end residential apartments have gained momentum, the project has 16 towers and 1300+ units in total. Rapidly developing infrastructure, booming commerce, and abundant amenities on offer at New Chandigarh have created a growing demand for houses. The significance of the locality has been rising with the expansion of the city. New Chandigarh, is a promising location, The Lake by Omaxe Group is an ultra-luxurious skyline community that includes apartments and villas. These magnificent apartments are the ideal combination of convenience and luxury that'll redefine the experience of premium residential space.

This premium group housing project is located on Airport Road, New Chandigarh-the first eco-city of Punjab. With its proximity to the Shivalik Range, the well-connected city is home to many environmentally friendly industries. Further, Medicity and Education City are coming up nearby, making it the most desirable address for residents. This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

