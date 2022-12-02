US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures extend losses after robust November jobs report
U.S. stock index futures fell sharply on Friday as higher-than-expected job additions in November poured cold water on investor expectations of the Federal Reserve easing its aggressive monetary policy tightening.
Money market bets show an 87% chance of a 50-basis point hike by the Fed at its December meeting, down from 91% before the data was published.
At 08:32 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 414 points, or 1.2%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 61.5 points, or 1.51%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 261.5 points, or 2.17%.
