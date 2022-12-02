Left Menu

General Atlantic sells KIMS shares worth Rs 215 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2022 20:35 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 20:35 IST
General Atlantic Singapore Kh Pte, an arm of US-based equity firm General Atlantic, on Friday offloaded shares of hospital chain Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd (KIMS) for Rs 215 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available with the BSE, General Atlantic Singapore sold 14,50,000 shares, amounting to 1.8 per cent stake in the company.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 1,480 apiece, taking the aggregate value to Rs 214.60 crore.

On Friday, Amansa Holdings picked up 13,95,745 shares of the company at the same price.

As of quarter ended September, General Atlantic Singapore owned 10.42 per cent stake in the company, data with the bourse showed.

Shares of KIMS closed 0.05 per cent higher at Rs 1,499.85 per share at BSE.

