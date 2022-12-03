Left Menu

Four killed, one critically injured as car hits roadside tree in Odisha

PTI | Nabarangpur | Updated: 03-12-2022 11:33 IST | Created: 03-12-2022 11:29 IST
Four killed, one critically injured as car hits roadside tree in Odisha
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least four people were killed and another person was seriously injured when the car they were travelling in rammed into a roadside tree in Odisha's Nabarangpur district, police said on Saturday.

The accident took place in Soraguda in Dabugaon area when the five occupants of the car were returning to their homes in Nabarangapur town after attending a function in Umerkote in the district early on Saturday, a police officer said.

Two of them died on the spot, while one succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment in Koraput hospital and another person died while being taken to Visakhapatnam in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh for better treatment, he said.

One more person is seriously injured and is being treated in a hospital, the officer said.

The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Sadam, Ansar Khan, Rabin Hial and Saban Hial, all residents of Nabarangapur town.

Police suspect that the accident might have been caused either due to fog or over-speeding.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India's position not 'passive' on Russia-Ukraine conflict UNSC: President Amb Kamboj

India's position not 'passive' on Russia-Ukraine conflict UNSC: President Am...

 Global
2
ADB and ABIS sign $16 million agreement to support fish farming in India

ADB and ABIS sign $16 million agreement to support fish farming in India

 India
3
ONGC, IOCL, Vedanta's bonds worth $1.9 bn mature in FY23: Moody's

ONGC, IOCL, Vedanta's bonds worth $1.9 bn mature in FY23: Moody's

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink's brain chip to begin human trials in 6 months; 'Amazing' goose-necked dinosaur was built like a diving bird and more

Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink's brain chip to begin huma...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022