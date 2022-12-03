Four killed, one critically injured as car hits roadside tree in Odisha

At least four people were killed and another person was seriously injured when the car they were travelling in rammed into a roadside tree in Odisha's Nabarangpur district, police said on Saturday.

The accident took place in Soraguda in Dabugaon area when the five occupants of the car were returning to their homes in Nabarangapur town after attending a function in Umerkote in the district early on Saturday, a police officer said.

Two of them died on the spot, while one succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment in Koraput hospital and another person died while being taken to Visakhapatnam in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh for better treatment, he said.

One more person is seriously injured and is being treated in a hospital, the officer said.

The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Sadam, Ansar Khan, Rabin Hial and Saban Hial, all residents of Nabarangapur town.

Police suspect that the accident might have been caused either due to fog or over-speeding.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)